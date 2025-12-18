Will Liverpool sell Mohamed Salah? Jamie Carragher answers January transfer question and doubles down on ‘disgrace’ comment after explosive outburst from Reds superstar

Carragher has now been asked, with Salah recalled and delivering an assist off the bench in a 2-0 win over Brighton, whether he went too far in his criticism of the 250-goal forward. He told the Stick to Football podcast: “No. I kept going because I kept getting asked questions about it. We were on the Champions League and Liverpool were playing that night, and there was the big story around Mo not travelling, so you couldn't get away from it. It was the biggest story in town for seven to ten days. I wouldn't take anything back.”

Pressed on whether the “disgrace” jibe was over the top, the former Liverpool defender added: “It was a disgrace. I don't mind someone having a different view, but you've got to back it up. People say [Ibrahima] Konate's not playing well, he's played every game - they haven't got another centre-back. So that's not a debate.

“You could say [Ryan] Gravenberch, they haven't got another holding midfielder. [Cody] Gakpo's been dropped, [Hugo] Ekitike's been out, [Alexander] Isak's been in and out, [Alexis] MacAllister has been in and out, and the full-backs have changed. Everybody in that team hasn't been playing well, besides [Dominik] Szoboszlai.”

