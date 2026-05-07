Liverpool scrap three-year ticket price plan after fans protest against announcement

Liverpool have scrapped their previously announced three-year ticket price strategy following talks with the club’s Supporters Board. The original plan, revealed in March, proposed annual general admission increases capped at inflation across three consecutive seasons.

The proposal drew criticism from supporter groups concerned about the rising cost of attending matches. After further discussions, the club decided to abandon the long-term structure. Under the revised agreement, ticket prices will rise by three per cent for the 2026-27 season. Prices will then be frozen for the 2027-28 campaign, offering supporters some relief during the ongoing cost-of-living pressures.