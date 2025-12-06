'Liverpool's implosion is real' - Gary Neville savages Reds for making 'mistake after mistake after mistake' in Leeds draw

Liverpool spent heavily in the summer transfer window, breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and then land Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.
Initially, it seemed that the heavy investments paid off as the Reds won five games in a row but since the end of September, the team's downfall started. In their next 10 league matches, Arne Slot's side won only two times and with 23 points from 15 points, they are now placed eighth in the Premier League table.
On Saturday, the Reds led Leeds 2-0 until the 70th minute courtesy of a brace from Hugo Ekitike but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's penalty and Anton Stach's goal brought the hosts back into the game. Dominik Szoboszlai momentarily restored Liverpool's lead in the 80th minute but Ao Tanaka's last-gasp equaliser broke Liverpool's hearts.