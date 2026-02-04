Liverpool refuse to waive recall fee to leave Harvey Elliott stranded at Aston Villa

One of England's brightest young talents has been left with nowhere to turn after a deadline day stalemate between his parent club and his loan side effectively trapped him in the Midlands. According to reports from The Athletic, Elliott was desperate to cut short his unhappy spell at Villa Park and return to Liverpool for the remainder of the campaign, having accepted that his opportunities under Emery had evaporated.

However, the complexities of the loan agreement signed last summer proved to be his undoing. The deal did not contain a standard recall clause that Liverpool could unilaterally activate. Instead, for the agreement to be terminated early, Aston Villa would have been required to pay a fee to cancel the contract.

Villa, who are already covering the player's wages, were understandably unwilling to pay a premium to remove a player from their books. Conversely, Liverpool stood firm and refused to waive the fee to facilitate his return to Anfield. As the clock ticked down on deadline day, Elliott waited for a compromise between the two Premier League giants that never materialised, leaving him stranded at a club where the manager has explicitly stated he does not want him.