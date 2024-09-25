Liverpool player ratings vs West Ham: Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both bag braces but Darwin Nunez blanks in battle for starting spots in Arne Slot's fearsome forward line

The competition for starting spots in Arne Slot's attack is really heating up, but there is less strength in depth in defence...

Liverpool kicked-off their Carabao Cup defence with an ultimately facile 5-1 victory over 10-man West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday, with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both on target twice for Arne Slot's side.

Jota hadn't found the back of the net since the Reds' Premier League opener at Ipswich and was dropped to the bench for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, which featured a stunning strike from Darwin Nunez. However, the Portuguese started just behind the Uruguayan against the Hammers and, after Jarell Quansah had put through his own net, Jota immediately drew Liverpool level by heading in Federico Chiesa's bouncing effort from just inside the area.

Jota struck again just after half-time, this time after being put in on goal by Curtis Jones, before Mohamed Salah made it 3-1 shortly after coming off the bench. Then, after Edson Alvarez was sent off for picking up a second yellow card, Gakpo got the reward his dynamic display deserved, with the Dutchman netting twice in the dying minutes.

