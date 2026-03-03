Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Virgil van Dijk among Reds' flops as Arne Slot's side suffer big blow to top-five hopes at Premier League's bottom club

Alisson Becker (4/10):

Didn't have a save to make before being beaten by Gomes' clever finish, after arguably being a little too slow off his line. Definitely at fault, though, for an awful clearance that led to Wolves' winner.

Jeremie Frimpong (5/10):

The fit-again Dutchman came into the line-up in place of Gomez after an encouraging cameo against West Ham at the weekend, but he was guilty of a dreadful attempt on goal after being teed up by Ekitike, and although he got forward a lot in the second half, his final ball was lacking.

Ibrahima Konate (5/10):

Utterly untroubled up until the Wolves goal, where he was guilty of giving Rodrigo Gomes too much room.

Virgil van Dijk (4/10):

Like his central defensive partner, the Dutchman was coasting through the game when he got pushed out of the way by Arokodare far too easily, thus allowing the Nigerian to put Gomes away to score with a terrific through-ball. Also missed a great headed opportunity at the death to put his team ahead - which he couldn't quite believe himself.

Milos Kerkez (5/10):

Always looked to get forward when he could but he looked a little jaded by the hour, so it wasn't a surprise to see him come off.