Liverpool player ratings vs Leeds: Florian Wirtz & Hugo Ekitike fire blanks as Reds held in frustrating New Year's Day draw

Milos Kerkez (5/10):
Took over at left-back from Robertson just after the hour mark but despite his best efforts, unable to make anything happen.
Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):
Replaced Jones in midfield but still looks a shadow of the player he was last season.
Cody Gakpo (5/10):
Brought on for Wirtz as part of Slot's triple-substitution midway through the second half but did nothing other than continually try to cut inside onto his right foot.
Federico Chiesa (N/A):
The Italian was only introduced in place of Bradley in the final 10 minutes.
Rio Ngumoha (N/A):
Came on for Frimpong with just five minutes to go.
Arne Slot (5/10):
The Dutchman's decision to play Frimpong on the right wing worked out okay but his second-half changed failed dismally to affect the game. Liverpool may be on a decent run but their performances remain worryingly poor. Slot has an awful lot of work to do to get this team firing on all cylinders.