Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: From delight to despair! Cody Gakpo's late show not enough as Harrison Reed's stoppage-time rocket stuns Reds in dramatic draw

Cody Gakpo ought to have done better in the opening exchanges when Curtis Jones' clever pass beyond a sleeping Fulham defence set him racing away, but the Dutchman scuffed his shot when bearing down on Bernd Leno's goal.

Fulham had the ball in the net soon after through a similar passage of play, with Raul Jimenez rolling the ball into Harry Wilson's pass after a direct pass through the lines from Jorge Cuenca. The Wales international picked out the bottom corner with an excellent finish before the offside flag was raised, but after a VAR check, Virgil van Dijk was judged to have kept him onside and the goal was allowed to stand.

Liverpool's search for an equaliser saw Gakpo head against the post from a superb Dominik Szoboszlai cross, though the flag went up for a marginal offside which would have a close call for VAR had the ball gone in. The visitors thought they had scored within a minute of the restart when Milos Kerkez's cross was turned in by Gakpo, but the forward was clearly offside and the flag was swiftly raised to deny him. Alexis Mac Allister then headed against the bar from a corner.

With an hour on the clock, Liverpool pulled level through Florian Wirtz, who latched onto Conor Bradley's mazy run into the box and slotted under Leno. The offside flag went up again, but after an extremely lengthy VAR check, Wirtz was deemed onside.

Fulham nearly went back in front against the run of play when Wilson pounced on a loose ball at the back, lobbing the out-rushed Alisson but striking the bar. And midway through seven minutes of added time, Liverpool thought they had snatched the win. Substitute Jeremie Frimpong peeled out to the right touchline and delivered a teasing cross, which deflected off the foot of Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and into the path of Gakpo to bundle over the line to send the away end into delirium.

But there was still time for one final twist. Another substitute, this time Fulham's Harrison Reed, picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and decided to let fly. His audacious effort pierced through the sub-zero degree air and sailed right into the top corner of Alisson's net to ensure the buoyant hosts took a point when it seemed they had lost all three.

