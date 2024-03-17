Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd: The quadruple dreams are over! Darwin Nunez's disastrous decision-making proves costly as Reds crash out of FA Cup in seven-goal thriller

The Reds endured a horrible start and a more painful ending to go crashing out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford

Liverpool's hopes of winning the quadruple this season came to a wild end as they crashed out of the FA Cup in a thrilling 4-3 loss at Manchester United that finished as crazily as it began.

Liverpool endured a horrendous start to the quarter-final tie as they were second-best from kick-off and gifted Scott McTominay an opening goal just 10 minutes in with some careless defending from Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.

Thanks to Caomhin Kelleher's safe hands - he pulled off six saves in the first half - they prevented Erik ten Hag's men from improving on their lead, while the visitors gradually settled into the game. Soon, the Reds were back on an even keel with their hosts and pulled level after Quansah went on a fantastic run before finding Darwin Nunez, who teed up Alexis Mac Allister for the equaliser in the 44th minute. Just a couple of minutes later, Nunez again played a key role as his shot was saved by Onana, but it fell to Mohamed Salah to lash into the net for his 13th goal in his last 10 games against United.

Jurgen Klopp's team were more imposing than United throughout the second period as they nullified their hosts and kept pushing for the third goal, but clear cut opportunities were hard to come by despite Luis Diaz and Nunez finding more space. They were made to pay for that lack of killer touch when substitute Antony turned Wataru Endo and grabbed the equaliser to send the game into extra-time.

It was United who came out stronger in extra-time but failed to test Kelleher, and just like Liverpool were punished in the second half, the Red Devils paid for their inability to find the target when Harvey Elliott's deflected shot hit the net.

It wasn't over, though, as Nunez's wastefulness cost Liverpool later on, though, as he scuppered one chance and then gave away the ball as United pounced on it and fired in another equaliser through Marcus Rashford. Just as it looked destined for penalties, United hit the away team on the counter-attack in the dying seconds and Amad Diallo lashed in the winner.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Old Trafford...