Liverpool player ratings vs Man City: What was Alisson thinking?! Goalkeeper's rush of blood proves costly while Hugo Ekitike has a shocker as Dominik Szoboszlai's stunner goes to waste

Alisson Becker had to be on his toes to dive at Haaland's feet early on, while he also kept out another shot from the Premier League's top scorer midway through the opening 45 minutes as City forced Arne Slot's side back without creating too many clearcut chances.

Liverpool, however, were able to respond in the second half, and Hugo Ekitike should twice have opened the scoring when he first curled a shot wide before missing the target with a header after Mohamed Salah found him in acres of space.

Antoine Semenyo, who scored twice at Anfield with Bournemouth on the opening day of the season, fired straight at Alisson during a rare foray forward from City, and it needed something special from Szoboszlai to break the deadlock as he unleashed a wicked effort that curled away from Gianluigi Donnarumma and crashed in off the post.

The Reds could not hold out, however, as Bernardo stabbed home from close range after Haaland headed the ball into his path before a rush of blood from Alisson saw him foul Matheus Nunes, and Haaland made no mistake from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Even then there was time for Alexis Mac Allister to fire a deflected shot towards the top corner, only for Donnarumma clawed it away, before Szoboszlai was sent off for pulling back Haaland while Rayan Cherki's pass from inside his own half dribbled towards the Liverpool goal while Alisson was forward for a Liverpool corner.

