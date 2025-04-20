Liverpool player ratings vs Leicester City: The perfect parting gift? Trent Alexander-Arnold silences the haters in style as Reds are made to work to get within one win of the Premier League title

The Real Madrid-bound right-back came off the bench to score the winning goal at the King Power Stadium on Sunday

Liverpool moved within three points of the Premier League title thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's fine finish, as the Reds' 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium also relegated hosts Leicester City. The right-back has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, and if he is to depart, he has left behind an ideal parting gift.

Within two minutes, we had a glimpse of things to come, as Mohamed Salah found space in the box, beating the offside trap, only for his effort hit both posts before bouncing clear. At the other end, before 10 minutes had elapsed, Leicester hit the post themselves thanks to a fine effort from Wilfred Ndidi.

Prior to half-time, Ibrahima Konate went close with a header from a corner, only an acrobatic Ndidi clearance to keep Leicester level, before Salah scooped an effort over the bar at the back post.

After the hour, Leicester had the ball in the net thanks to Conor Coady's header, but it was ruled out after Patson Daka was adjudged to have fouled Alisson Becker in the build-up.

And with 15 minutes left, a scramble in the box saw two efforts come back off the woodwork, before the ball dropped to substitute Alexander-Arnold, who rifled a left-footed effort beyond goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, and ripped his shirt off as he celebrated wildly in front of the Reds fans he may soon leave behind.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the King Power Stadium...