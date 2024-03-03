Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023Getty Images
Richard Mills

Liverpool won't be happy! Mohamed Salah selection request soundly rejected by Egypt with forward set to represent country at friendly tournament despite recent fitness woes

Mohamed SalahLiverpoolJuergen KloppEgypt

Egypt have called up Mohamed Salah for a tournament in the United Arab Emirates despite Liverpool's request to rest the forward.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah been out with hamstring issue
  • Liverpool request forward can miss Egypt games
  • Pharaohs turn down Reds' tournament plea

Editors' Picks