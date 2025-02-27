All smiles at Liverpool! Mohamed Salah left beaming alongside fellow Reds goalscorers Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after taking another HUGE step towards title with Newcastle win
Mohamed Salah posted a smiling selfie alongside fellow Liverpool goalscorers Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after Newcastle win.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0
- Opened up a 13-point gap at the top
- Inching towards record-equalling 20th PL title