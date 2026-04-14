‘Got a chance’ - The only way Liverpool could prise Michael Olise from Bayern Munich as Stan Collymore delivers verdict on ambitious transfer
Revelation: Stunning numbers posted by Olise at Bayern
London-born Olise, who came through the academy system at Reading, has been a revelation in Germany since joining Harry Kane and Co at the Allianz Arena in 2024. He hit 20 goals across all competitions during his debut campaign with Bayern and has 17 efforts - alongside 25 assists - to his name this season.
Those numbers are attracting plenty of admiring glances, ahead of representing Les Bleus at the 2026 World Cup, and big-money bids could test Bayern’s resolve at some point in upcoming windows.
Liverpool, with ‘Egyptian King’ Salah preparing to depart as a free agent, need somebody to fill legendary boots on the right side of their attack. Olise would - as a proven performer in English and European football - be a shrewd addition to the Reds’ ranks, but is there any chance of him ending up at Anfield?
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Could Olise become Salah's replacement at Liverpool?
When that question was put to Collymore, the former Reds striker - speaking in association with Best Betting Bonuses - told GOAL: “It is the fact that he's played in the Premier League. And if Olise wins the Champions League, he might say, ‘well, I've won the Bundesliga, I've won what there is to win in Germany’. And Liverpool are one of maybe a handful of clubs that could get him.
“Would he work? Absolutely. He gets it and he will go past people. He'll do two or three stepovers. And whether he goes outside and crosses it, or comes inside and plays a one-two, he does damage in that position regularly. So yes, for me, absolutely.
“Whether Liverpool have the money and the clout currently, if Bayern were to win a Champions League, and particularly if they fell out of the top four, which is a possibility, although that's looking more like Chelsea by the day, if Liverpool got into the Champions League positions, then they've got a chance.
“If they don't, then I think he'd probably stay at Bayern, because the odds are that Bayern are possibly going to get to the Champions League final, look very good, could win it. So it's a possibility, but I'd say at the moment an unlikely occurrence.”
Reds legend doubts a deal for France international can be done
That is an opinion shared by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. The Reds icon is another that would like to see Olise on Merseyside, but doubts a deal can be done for one of the most sought-after and in-form forwards in world football.
Gerrard has said: “Michael Olise? The problem is, why would he leave Bayern Munich? A big club, they are challenging for the big honours, probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we have seen for a while.
“He is about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer. He looks like a really happy kid, settled. I don’t think he is going anywhere. But yes, I would love him at Liverpool, and you know what? I wouldn’t mind [Luis] Díaz back as well. We miss him.”
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Who will Liverpool target to fill Salah's role on the right wing?
Diaz, who left Liverpool in 2025, is starring on the left flank for Bayern as Olise torments opponents down the right. They have Vincent Kompany’s side well placed to capture another Bundesliga title, while leading a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.
Liverpool are also still involved in that competition, although they trail their last-eight showdown with title holders Paris Saint-Germain, and know that efforts to find a replacement for departing 256-goal star Salah will soon need to be stepped up.