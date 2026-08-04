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Yosua Arya

Liverpool decline £70m Jarell Quansah buy-back option despite growing defensive injury crisis

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J. Quansah
Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen
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Bundesliga

Liverpool have no plans to trigger Jarell Quansah's £70 million buyback clause despite suffering a severe defensive injury crisis. Head coach Andoni Iraola has admitted his squad is light on centre-backs, but the club are prioritising other areas in the transfer market.

  • Reds ignore Quansah return clause

    Liverpool do not plan to trigger Quansah's buyback clause from Leverkusen, despite currently navigating a severe defensive injury crisis ahead of the new season. The Reds have a contractual option to re-sign the England international for £70 million, which is exactly double the fee they received whenselling him last summer. However, talkSPORTclaims that strengthening other areas of the squad is currently viewed as a far greater priority by the Anfield hierarchy.


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  • Quansah Leverkusengetty

    Iraola battles threadbare defence

    The decision not to pursue Quansah comes at a remarkably challenging time for new boss Iraola. The manager recently admitted he is "light" on defensive options as the Premier League campaign approaches.

    Joe Gomez is set to miss the start of the season after being forced off during a 4-2 pre-season victory over Sunderland. His sudden absence only compounds existing problems at the back. Highly-rated youngsters Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are both still recovering from long-term injuries, leaving the squad desperately short of senior centre-backs.

  • Big-money signings remain sidelined

    Liverpool invested heavily in their defence earlier this year, agreeing a £60m package with Rennes for Jacquet. The 21-year-old is still feeling "some discomfort" from a serious shoulder injury, meaning the club's new No.5 is yet to make his debut.

    Meanwhile, 19-year-old Leoni, signed from Parma as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, hasn't played since suffering an ACL injury on his Carabao Cup debut last September. The club also lost Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer to Real Madrid in June, further depleting their defensive ranks.

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  • Liverpool FC v Leeds United - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Assistant manager drafted into training

    With Van Dijk currently enjoying an extended break, Iraola's threadbare options were fully exposed during a recent 4-2 pre-season defeat to Leeds. Teenager Ifeanyi Ndukwe, who will be unable to play competitively due to work permit issues, was forced to partner natural left-back Luke Chambers and 18-year-old Mor Talla Ndiaye in central defence.

    The shortage is so severe that assistant manager Tommy Elphick has reportedly been drafted into training sessions to make up the numbers as the Reds continue their desperate pre-season preparations.

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