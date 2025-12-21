Liverpool humiliated! Reds fall to disastrous 9-1 loss to Chelsea in Women's League Cup quarter-finals

Defending champions Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Women's League Cup in style as they ran riot against Liverpool by putting nine past them. Sweden international midfielder Rytting Kaneryd starred with a hat-trick, while Kerr and Wieke Kaptein contributed with a brace each as Chelsea completed the rout. The referee did not add a single minute of added time at the end of the second half in what was a showing of mercy to the hosts.
Jenna Clark headed home for Liverpool to score a consolation goal as Gareth Taylor's side's winless streak extended to four matches across all competitions. In the WSL this season, Liverpool have failed to win a single game after 11 outings, as they currently occupy the rock-bottom position with just three points to show.