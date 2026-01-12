Liverpool out to avoid giant-killing repeat! Arne Slot makes line-up admission ahead of FA Cup clash with Barnsley after being stung by Plymouth upset

Liverpool rotated all 10 of their outfield players for a meeting with the Pilgrims at Home Park, and paid the price as the Reds found themselves on the wrong end of a famous giant-killing. Slot named an inexperienced bench that day, with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez the only senior stars to figure among his replacements.
The Merseysiders were competing on four fronts at the time, in domestic and continental competition, and felt the need to shuffle their pack in order to keep key personnel fit. They have fallen off the pace in their top-flight title defence this term and are already out of the Carabao Cup.