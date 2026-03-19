'It should have been 10-0!' - Dominik Szoboszlai reveals Liverpool wanted revenge against Galatasaray after Turkish side's premature celebrations

Arne Slot’s men overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit with a clinical display that saw goals from Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah. The Reds were dominant from the first whistle, with Alexis Mac Allister orchestrating the midfield to ensure the Turkish giants never had a sniff of a repeat upset.
The intensity on display was no accident, as the Liverpool dressing room had spent the week stewing over the aftermath of their defeat in Turkey. Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a crisp strike from the edge of the area, setting the tone for a night where the visitors were completely overwhelmed by the atmosphere and the hosts' aggression.