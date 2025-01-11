FBL-ENG-FACUP-LIVERPOOL-ACCRINGTONAFP
Harry Sherlock

'Give him what he wants!' - Liverpool fans salivate as contract rebel Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers timely reminder of his ability with outrageous long-range goal in Accrington Stanley FA Cup tie - as Real Madrid circle

LiverpoolT. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool vs AccringtonAccringtonFA Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunner for Liverpool against Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup, leading fans to beg him to stay.

  • Alexander-Arnold scored brilliant goal
  • Found the top corner from range
  • Been linked with Real Madrid
