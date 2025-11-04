'F*ck right off' - Liverpool fans left apoplectic after seeing Reds controversially denied penalty for handball against Real Madrid after VAR intervention with social media divided

Thousands of Liverpool fans vented their frustration, branding the decision a disgrace and another VAR farce.

@Macxa47 wrote: "Liverpool have been robbed, how is that not a handball😂😂."

@AnfieldAgenda wrote: "It's a handball, but only if it's outside the box apparently. F*ck right off."

@SamueILFC wrote: "That is a penalty. We have witnessed corruption.

Former English referee Mark Clattenburg also thought it was a handball, but some of the fans were not so sure about that.

@JajaBreed wrote: "It's actually laughable to hear Mark Clattenburg, a former FA referee at that, insist that Tchouameni's hands were not in a natural position. Absolutely wild that."

@oliviashley said: "Just shows you the absolute state of English officiating when you’ve got Clattenburg talking sh*te in the background n telling everyone he thinks that’s a penalty."

She was seconded by JHarrisCFC, who wrote: "Mark Clattenburg is a clown, what the f*ck does he mean "it's not a natural position?"