Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on late star's 29th birthday

Jota helped the Reds to Premier League title glory last season, but Arne Slot’s side have struggled for consistency in defence of that crown. Questions have been asked of how much the death of Jota has affected players that lost a close friend.
Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has told TNT Sports: “It's a very uncomfortable conversation when we talk about Diogo Jota. I just know from what I would be like, very emotional, I'd be struggling big time. And I don't know how you explain it if you're Arne Slot, because he's trying to manage the football club, he's trying to manage his players.
“At the same time, he's still grieving a bit, he can look at his players and have the conversation and look into their eyes. Maybe it's Mo Salah who's struggling, they're all probably struggling, and it's just an uncomfortable conversation as a footballer. When you're going through such a bad time, it's so horrendous. Not just the football, but away from the pitch.
“I heard Andy Robertson talking after the Scotland game, a glorious night for Scotland going to the World Cup. The first person he mentioned was Jota, and he was in tears, he was in bits, saying: 'I thought about him every single day.' It's a very difficult conversation to have, I would imagine, for Arne Slot to his group of players, and how they try and respond.”