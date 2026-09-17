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Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai hits back at critics and embraces a versatile role under Andoni Iraola
Szoboszlai silences the doubters
Szoboszlai has hit back at recent criticism regarding his form by delivering a match-winning performance in the Carabao Cup. The Hungarian international was the standout performer as the Reds secured a 3-1 victory over Tottenham on Tuesday night, capped off by a stunning long-range strike that reminded the Anfield faithful of his immense quality. Despite the wonder goal, the former RB Leipzig man has found himself under the microscope recently following a string of performances that some observers labelled as lacklustre, particularly during a difficult outing against Fulham last weekend.
"Was there a criticism? I don't know, I didn't see but thanks for telling me. You know this goal [against Spurs] was for the people who are always next to me because we are also humans so we can have bad games," Szoboszlai said.
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Navigating the tactical demands of Andoni Iraola
The arrival of Iraola has brought a shift in tactical philosophy at Anfield, and Szoboszlai has been at the heart of that transition. The Hungarian has been tasked with occupying various roles in a fluid midfield system that demands high intensity and positional awareness. During the recent 0-0 draw with Fulham, Szoboszlai struggled significantly, winning just one of his 10 individual duels, which sparked a debate among pundits and supporters alike about his best position.
"I think you guys see a little bit different because we play with one 6, one 8 and one 10 so the 6 and the 8 are not next to each other, the 8 is a little bit higher and the 6 is a little bit deeper and the 10 is a little bit even higher so it is not two next to each other," he explained. The complexity of these roles requires a high level of footballing intelligence, something the manager has praised the 23-year-old for since his arrival. "Last week against Fulham I was a No .8, I have been No. 2 as well, I have been No. 6, No. 8, No. 10, No. 7 also," he added.
The debate over the best position
While fans continue to argue whether Szoboszlai is better suited to an attacking role or a deeper creative position, the player remains unfazed by the tactical labels. His versatility has been a major asset for Iraola, who has had to contend with various injury concerns and tactical tweaks throughout his early tenure. For Szoboszlai, the priority is simply being on the team sheet and contributing to the collective effort, regardless of where he is positioned on the pitch.
"No, I just want to be on the pitch. Maybe I am not at the best in the 6 position because I win one of the 10 duels, maybe next the game I am going to win eight out of 10, so I am then a good 6? So it's always balance," Szoboszlai noted.
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Looking ahead to Bournemouth and beyond
Liverpool’s victory over Spurs has set up a mouth-watering fourth-round clash against Chelsea, but the immediate focus remains on the Premier League. The Reds are set to face Bournemouth this Sunday, a match where Szoboszlai will likely be expected to maintain the high standards he set in the cup. The midfielder is adamant that the key to success at a club of Liverpool's stature is how a player responds to adversity.
"There will be games where we are not playing at our best as a team, as personally me or somebody else but trust me it is always leave the past and then the next one, the next one, the reaction is what matters," the midfielder concluded.
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