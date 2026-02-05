Liverpool discover price they must pay to Chelsea for teenager Rio Ngumoha after tribunal ruling

Ngumoha is an England Under-19 international with four caps, and he has enjoyed a fine start to life on Merseyside. Since arriving, he has made 14 first-team appearances for the Reds, and has already scored his first senior goal, doing so in the 100th minute of a Premier League clash with Newcastle, winning the game for his side.

Arne Slot has explained why he isn't playing as much as he could be, but has also hailed him as a "special" talent.

He told reporters: “I think he has the most minutes of all 17-year-olds in the Premier League. So that tells you how much playing time he gets, how special that already is for a 17-year-old.

“That also tells you something about his quality, because it’s not completely normal for a 17-year-old already to have as much playing time as he had.

“But it also tells you something about the availability in those areas. For the weekend that position’s not my biggest concern, I would say."

He added: “Every time when he comes training with us we see what his qualities are.

“He can dominate one-v-one situations, he is very quick on his feet, he can change directions really fast.

“I’m always happy if a player makes his debut that he shows what we see on the training ground as well, so the fans could see it.”

