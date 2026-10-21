Should ex-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez have returned to Europe? Gus Poyet explains why enigmatic Uruguayan has remained in the Saudi Pro League on ‘crazy’ contract

Nunez saw his stock rise across productive spells in Spain and Portugal with Almeria and Benfica respectively. An impressive 34-goal haul in the 2021-22 campaign saw English heavyweights from Anfield come calling.
Liverpool splashed out big money, with the package that they agreed potentially being worth up £85 million ($114m). The South American never made it beyond the 20-goal mark across his three seasons on Merseyside.
He did become a Premier League title winner, but slipped down the attacking pecking order and was no longer a guaranteed starter. He became a figure of fun to some, with a reputation being picked up for squandering golden opportunities.