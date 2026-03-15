Liverpool trigger 12-month contract extension for talismanic presence as unwelcome transfer talk is fended off

The contract news provides a timely boost for a Liverpool side looking to find consistency in the final months of the season. Slot has challenged his squad to maintain their intensity regardless of individual contract situations or external transfer noise. The manager is adamant that the focus must remain on daily improvement to ensure a strong finish to the campaign.

Slot was clear about his expectations for the squad, stating: "What I want is that every single player gets the maximum out of every single training session and games we are playing from now until the end of the season. That is the aim for me and that should be the aim for the players because that's the only way to get the maximum out of what is there, what is in it for us. What that's exactly going to be, that's not always so easy to say in advance because sometimes you need a little bit of luck."