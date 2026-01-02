Liverpool eye £43m centre-back as Arne Slot looks to address Reds' shaky defence in January transfer window
Liverpool struggling defensively during meek title defence
One of Liverpool's key strengths during their Premier League title win last season was their solidity at the back, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate impressive in the centre while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson continued their brilliant full-back partnership out wide. While Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid in the summer, the Reds strengthened their backline during the same transfer window as Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth respectively. Promising youngster Giovanni Leoni was also snapped up and many believed the Merseyside giants would be more than a tough nut to crack during this campaign.
However, it has not worked out that way. After winning their opening five league games, Liverpool's form completely collapsed from the end of September to late November as they lost six of their next seven matches, slipping down the table and almost definitely out of title contention.
Set-piece issues see coach sacked
Liverpool's specific issue in defending set-pieces saw one member of staff lose his job. Set-piece coach Aaron Briggs took the role having been part of Slot's backroom team since the start of 2024-25, but the Reds have let in a whopping 12 league goals from set-pieces so far this season and the club announced the decision to part ways with Briggs earlier this week.
The weakness has certainly bothered captain Van Dijk. On the problems from corners and free-kicks, the Dutchman recently said: "We have defended so many set-pieces very well. But the fact is we've conceded too many goals like that and it hurts. We have to improve that. It's about repetition, training, analysing...it's something we have to improve. I'd say at least 75 per cent of the time - or even more - it's not even about the first contact, it's the second phase that is the killer."
Liverpool lining up transfer for Club Brugge star
Now, according to The Mirror, Liverpool are taking measures to bolster their backline following their well publicised struggles. It is reported that the English champions are in the process of finalising a £43m ($58m/€49.3m) deal for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, with Premier League rivals Chelsea said to have dropped out of the running in recent days. An initial fee of £35m has been agreed, with the Belgian giants set to profit further if range of add-ons are fulfilled.
Liverpool were keen on adding another centre-back to their squad at the end of the summer transfer window, even after splashing out huge fees for the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. They targeted Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi but a deal fell through at the last minute, leaving the England international to complete the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.
Ordonez is a highly-rated 21-year-old defender who signed for Club Brugge from Independiente del Valle back in 2022. He has since established himself as a regular for the Belgian side, making over 100 appearances for them and winning a league title and two cups along the way.
Liverpool problems linger despite eight-game unbeaten run
Liverpool would have to perform exceptionally well to muscle their way back into the title race from here, but Slot has at least overseen an improvement which has lifted his side up to fourth, six points behind third-placed Aston Villa. They are now unbeaten in eight matches but there has still been frustration, with the latest hiccup being a goalless draw with Leeds United on Thursday night.
The Reds couldn't find a winner against Daniel Farke's side, who themselves had a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin chalked off due to offside. They'll be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they visit Fulham before a daunting trip to league leaders Arsenal.