Liverpool set to break home attendance record with upper tier of new Anfield Road stand finally fully open
Liverpool are set to witness a record attendance at Anfield on Saturday as they host Burnley in the Premier League.
Upper tier of new Anfield Road stand to be opened 
New capacity of Anfield set to be increased to 60,000 
Liverpool take on Burnley on Saturday