Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals Ibrahima Konate contract talks update ahead of summer expiry
Konate facing uncertain future
Konate's future remains uncertain as he heads towards the end of his Liverpool contract. The defender has endured a difficult campaign at Liverpool but has impressed recently since returning from compassionate leave following the death of his father. Konate scored on his return against Newcastle but admitted it had been a difficult time for him and his family. He told TNT Sports. "For sure, I am very happy, and I don't have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for my family and me, the last two weeks. This is part of life. It is hard to accept that, but we don't have the choice to do it. I saw that the team had some injured players. The manager on the call said to take my time, and I don't have to rush back. With this situation, I think it was important for me to come back and help the team. I think this is what I did today with the team, with Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season."
Slot talks Konate's future
Konate had seemed destined for Real Madrid but Los Blancos were reported to have lost interest in the defender earlier this season due to a drop in form. Slot has been asked about the situation and made it clear what he wants to happen. He told reporters: “We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want. It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay.
“Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently. But he is having a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. Touch wood. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind."
Van Dijk urges Konate to stay
Konate has also been urged to stay at Liverpool by captain Virgil can Dijk. He said: "We are friends, we speak about everything. It's a process and let's see what comes out of it. It's never that easy. We saw with my own situation last year so it's never that easy that we can just say 'let's get it done'. Obviously I want him to stay. He's an important figure on the pitch. That's what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he's one of the leaders. He's outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre back. I can do only so much but it's in the club's hands, together with his agents and himself so let's see what comes out of it but I have no influence otherwise on that."
What comes next?
Fans will have to wait and see whether Konate decides to continue at Liverpool or move on. Liverpool have already made moves to strengthen their defence for next season by agreeing to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes. In the meantime, Slot's side are due to return to action on Saturday against Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.