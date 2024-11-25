Liverpool handed huge boost as Real Madrid see Vinicius Jr ruled OUT on eve of Champions League clash - as Brazilian superstar faces weeks on the sidelines
Real Madrid have confirmed Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior has been ruled out of action due to injury ahead of their trip to Anfield.
- Liverpool host Real Madrid in Champions League
- Vinicius Jr to miss out due to injury
- Brazilian is huge loss for defending champions