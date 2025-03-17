Liverpool Newcastle W+Ls GFXGetty/GOAL
Mark Doyle and Sean Walsh

Premier League title or not - Liverpool have big problems that need solving! Winners and losers as Newcastle lay bare Reds' biggest issues in Carabao Cup final as Arne Slot pays price for lack of rotation while 'big' Dan Burn shows Thomas Tuchel was right to hand him an England call-up

The Reds' mounting fatigue and worrying lack of strength in depth was brutally exposed by Eddie Howe's inspired Magpies at Wembley

It's just as well Liverpool have such a healthy advantage at the top of the Premier League, because it feels as if the Reds are unravelling. Just five days after being knocked out of the Champions League by a superior Paris Saint-Germain side at Anfield, Arne Slot's side were outplayed in even more worrying fashion by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Sunday's game may have finished 2-1, but the final scoreline flattered the defending champions, who were abysmal during a horribly flat first-half performance and not much better after the interval.

It was only after the introductions of substitutes Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa, who netted a consolation goal in injury time, that a disturbingly lame Liverpool showed any signs of life. Indeed, Newcastle fully deserved a victory that ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought for one of the largest and most likeable fanbases in English football.

GOAL runs through all of the big winners and losers from a massive 'cupset' in front of a raucous crowd at Wembley....

