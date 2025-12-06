Liverpool boss Arne Slot points out 'complete difference' between Erling Haaland & Alexander Isak as he addresses £125m man's 'suffering'

Isak’s difficulties began well before he pulled on a Liverpool shirt. His future dominated the summer transfer window narrative as he pushed to leave Newcastle, refusing to take part in the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and making clear that he would not play for the Magpies again if they blocked his departure. Newcastle eventually relented, but only after securing German forward Nick Woltemade, allowing the move to Merseyside to proceed for what became the biggest fee in British football history.
Slot and his staff were always aware that Isak would require time to adjust following a turbulent summer. The 26-year-old arrived short of match sharpness and was restricted to limited minutes in the early weeks of the season. Just as he began to build rhythm, disaster struck again as he picked up an adductor issue during Liverpool’s emphatic 5-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in October. The setback forced him into another stop-start spell, limiting his impact further. Since then, Isak has managed only one goal in all competitions. Slot, however, is adamant that the numbers alone do not tell the full story.