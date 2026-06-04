Liverpool appoint Andoni Iraola as new head coach to succeed Arne Slot

Liverpool confirmed that Iraola has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 43-year-old will take up the helm at Anfield to succeed Slot, who departed the Reds on Saturday after his tenure on Merseyside came to an end.

Iraola arrives at the club with his stock at an all-time high after three impressive campaigns in the Premier League with Bournemouth. His time on the South Coast was defined by a progressive playing style, culminating in leading the Cherries into Europe for the first time in their history with a sixth-placed finish in the table last month.