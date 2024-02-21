Liverpool lose their No.1! Alisson Becker set to miss Carabao Cup final AND Liverpool's title showdown against Man City as Brazil decide to leave injured goalkeeper out of March camp
Liverpool could be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker for another month due to an injury as Brazil have ruled him out of their upcoming friendlies.
- Goalkeeper missed last two Reds matches
- Brazil will not call him up for friendlies
- May miss vital matches for Anfield club