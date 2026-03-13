Liverpool & adidas go retro with throwback to iconic 1995-96 jersey

The centrepiece of this highly anticipated drop is the reissue of the green, white and black quartered jersey. Every authentic detail has been preserved, from the original club crest used during that campaign to the classic adidas branding and the unforgettable sponsor across the chest.

The collection extends into a full range of archive-inspired training gear, including drill tops, sweatshirts, and track pants. For those seeking a contemporary edge, a limited-edition "blackout" version of the jersey has also been introduced, offering a tonal, sleek alternative to the traditional vibrant colors.