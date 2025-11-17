The rematch is on! Lionesses book huge World Cup qualifier against Spain at Wembley Stadium less than a year after Euro 2025 final

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game when Spain beat England in the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney, but the Lionesses exacted revenge upon La Roja earlier this year. Indeed, Sarina Wiegman's side claimed a 3-1 penalty shootout triumph as Alessia Russo cancelled out Maria Caldentey's first half opener in Basel in the Euro 2025 final, which finished 1-1 after extra time.

And the duo will lock horns once again in April when the pair meet at Wembley with a place at the 2027 World Cup up for grabs. The competition will take Wiegman up until the end of the contract extension she signed last year, having taken over as England boss in 2021.

During her time in charge, England have won the Euros twice, the Arnold Clark Cup twice, and the Women's Finalissima once. In the latter, they defeated Brazil on penalties back in 2023. In addition, Wiegman was named the Ballon d'Or Women's Coach of the Year earlier this year.

"England will face familiar foes Spain at Wembley Stadium connected by EE in a highly anticipated 2027 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday 14 April 2026," an FA press release started on Monday.

"The 2025 European champions will meet the current world champions in Group A3, evoking happy memories for England fans of last summer's UEFA EURO final, where the Lionesses triumphed in a dramatic penalty shootout in Switzerland to secure historic back-to-back titles."