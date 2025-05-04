Lionesses star Leah Williamson cosies up to Elle Smith in ‘camera crumbs’ to further fuel reports of romance between Arsenal defender & former Miss USA
England star Leah Williamson has further fueled rumours of a romance with Elle Smith by cosying up to the former Miss USA in her “camera crumbs”.
- England international linked to American journalist
- Photographed together on a regular basis
- Williamson has cause for celebration on & off the pitch