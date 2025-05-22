VIDEO: What a finish! Lionesses star Grace Clinton sits Roma goalkeeper down with winning goal as Man Utd kick off World Sevens Football tournament with victory
Lionesses star Grace Clinton scored a sublime winning goal as Manchester United started the World Sevens Football tournament in style against Roma.
- Man Utd playing in inaugural World Sevens Football
- Clinton wins opening game with gorgeous finish
- Toone, Le Tissier & Tullis-Joyce also in Red Devils squad