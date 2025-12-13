Last month, Earps made plenty of headlines around the release of her autobiography 'All In', with the Paris Saint-Germain star being specifically critical of her national team successor Hampton and England boss Wiegman. Extracts from the book included Earps’ claim that she told the Lionesses boss that she was rewarding "bad behaviour" by recalling Hampton to the national squad after previously dropping her for being "disruptive and unreliable". Following the release of the book, the Paris Saint-Germain faced backlash online.
Earps later told BBC Sport: "I don’t think I’ve thought about what I wanted the reaction to be. I’m not surprised, by what I’ve seen on my algorithms [on social media], if I had come to the same conclusions as other people if I’m honest. But that’s not what I feel I’ve written. I don’t think it’s a fair reflection and I think it’s been taken out of the entirety of the context. I speak about so many different things and it’s hard to see only certain things being pulled out and really focused on."