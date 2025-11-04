Lionesses vs Spain AGAIN! England handed nightmare draw in 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying

Despite being European champions, England were always likely to be dealt a tricky draw on Tuesday as they were only seeded in pot 2, because of that second-placed finish in the Nations League. It meant they would be pooled with either Spain, Sweden, France or Germany, though the eventual outcome was certainly the worst of the four, given La Roja's status as world champions, one they attained by beating the Lionesses in the World Cup final back in 2023.
The draw was kinder to England after that, adding Iceland and Ukraine to Group A2 as they avoided slightly trickier potential opponents, such as Denmark. However, only finishing top of the group will secure automatic qualification to the 2027 Women's World Cup, making it a brutal draw for both the Lionesses and Spain.