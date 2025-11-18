'I make decisions to win' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman breaks silence on Mary Earps' explosive autobiography remarks about Hannah Hampton

Wiegman’s record suggests that she has got plenty of big calls right, with her time in charge of the Lionesses delivering back-to-back European Championship triumphs and a 2023 World Cup final appearance.

She was, however, subjected to criticism in Earps’ new book ‘All In: Football, Life and Learning to be Unapologetically Me’. In that, ex-England keeper Earps - who helped her country to continental glory in 2022 - accused Wiegman of “rewarding bad behaviour” in her recalling of the previously excluded Hannah Hampton.

Hampton went on to usurp Earps as the Lionesses’ No.1 ahead of Euro 2025, leading to an icon of the modern era announcing her international retirement. Earps watched on from afar as her replacement starred on Swiss soil and delivered penalty shootout heroics en route to capturing the ultimate prize.