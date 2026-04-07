Another new face called up to Lionesses while Niamh Charles returns after injury as England announce withdrawal from squad for World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Iceland

There was concern that England would have to announce some changes to the squad this week due to injury concerns around a few players and that happened on Tuesday morning, as it was revealed young forward Freya Godfrey had to withdraw due to a shoulder problem. The 20-year-old has been having a great season with London City Lionesses, after leaving Arsenal permanently in the summer, and has been involved in all of Wiegman's last three squads as a result.
However, having impressed enough to stay in the England senior picture for several months now, Godfrey's wait for that first cap will have to continue for now, as she returns to her club for treatment.