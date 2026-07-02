Lucy Bronze is staying! Lionesses star renews expiring Chelsea contract as wait for news on Hannah Hampton & Aggie Beever-Jones continues

Bronze's new one-year contract was announced on Thursday, two days after her previous deal was set to expire. The former Barcelona and Lyon defender has been a key player since arriving at Chelsea two years ago, when she was one of the first signings made by incoming head coach Sonia Bompastor. That's despite the arrival of fellow right-back Ellie Carpenter, with Bronze showing the versatility to play as a centre-back when in the same line-up as the Australia international.
Speaking upon the announcement of her renewal, Bronze said: "I feel like this is the right thing for me at this time. I’ve really enjoyed the last two years being at Chelsea and back in England and I feel like we're in a place now where we're moving forward as a club. Added to the move to Stamford Bridge, it’s a really exciting time to be part of the team."