Lionesses boosted by returns of Leah Williamson, Lauren James & Hannah Hampton but injuries rule key duo out of England's first 2027 World Cup qualifiers

Wiegman was expected to name a much-changed England squad on Tuesday morning, simply because of how many key names missed out on the Lionesses' final camp of 2025 and also because of some of the injuries that have occurred to important players since. It means Hampton, Williamson, Greenwood and James all return, as does Jess Carter, who was granted a break from international duty at the end of last year following an extremely demanding 2025 for club and country. Carter plays in the United States for Gotham, where the NWSL season returns from March to November.
Neither Williamson nor James has pulled on England colours since the Euros and Wiegman will be delighted to have their quality back in the squad as competitive action begins again, not to mention Williamson's leadership as captain of this team.