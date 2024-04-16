Lionesses divided? Lauren James appears to unfollow Mary Earps & Ella Toone after inclusion in Millie Turner Instagram post celebrating Man Utd's FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea
Chelsea star Lauren James appears to have unfollowed fellow Lionesses Mary Earps and Ella Toone after a post from Man Utd defender Millie Turner.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd beat Chelsea in FA Cup on Sunday
- James included in Turner's Instagam post after win
- Has since unfollowed Earps, Toone & more