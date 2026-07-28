Lionesses No.1 Hannah Hampton signs new contract at Chelsea

Hampton expressed her delight after securing her long-term future with Chelsea. The England star revealed how comfortable she feels in London after stepping out of her comfort zone in the Midlands.

"I’m really happy. Chelsea have always been my dream club to play for in England so to be able to extend for another two years is a proud moment," Hampton said on the club's official website.

"When I moved to London from the Midlands, it was my first time moving away from home and everyone at Chelsea made it feel like a home away from home and somewhere I have been able to grow not only as a player but as a person.

"I don’t want that journey to stop and I want to continue to grow more and learn more as a person. I am happy and I know there is so much more I can achieve and so much more as a team we can achieve. I am going to do everything I can to help Chelsea get back to being as successful as we have been in the past."