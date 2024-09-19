Hannah Hampton Mary Earps splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'A bonus' - Lionesses star Hannah Hampton opens up on battle with Mary Earps to be England No.1 and what she's doing to make Sarina Wiegman's decision 'really difficult'

EnglandM. EarpsH. HamptonEuropean ChampionshipChelsea FC WomenParis Saint GermainWSLDivision 1Women's football

Lionesses star Hannah Hampton has opened up on the battle with Mary Earps to be England's No.1, after seeing more opportunities under Sarina Wiegman.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Earps has been England's No.1 under Wiegman
  • But Hampton is providing big competition
  • Now Chelsea star opens up on Lionesses' battle
Article continues below