Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck signs for Aston Villa on free transfer after seeing Barcelona contract terminated one year early

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has returned to the Women's Super League after just one year as she signed for Aston Villa on Tuesday. Roebuck left Manchester City to join Barcelona on a two-year deal last summer but she is now back in her homeland after mutually terminating her contract with the Catalan giants. Roebuck has signed a two-year deal with the Villans.