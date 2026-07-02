Lionesses prospect Erica Parkinson signs for two-time NWSL champions North Carolina Courage as whirlwind year continues following first senior England call-up

Born in Singapore, to a Japanese mother and an English father, Parkinson was eligible to play for four different teams at international level, having also moved to Portugal when she was just 10 years old. She chose England, though, and has spent most of her young career out of the limelight in the nation she represents, because it has all unfolded abroad.
That all changed in March, when Wiegman named the then-17-year-old in her senior squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Iceland. In the months since, speculation about what could be next in her career has only increased, with rumours regarding a move to the NWSL circulating for a while now.
Those finally came to fruition this week, with Parkinson unveiled by the North Carolina Courage, the two-time NWSL champions and three-time Shield winners who also have two NWSL Challenge Cups in their trophy cabinet. The 18-year-old has signed a contract through to the end of the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030, and will wear the No.19 shirt.