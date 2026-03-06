England's 2027 Women's World Cup squad ladder: Who will make the cut for Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses next summer?

It's worth noting that it is unclear at this moment just how big a squad Wiegman will be allowed to name for the World Cup. Men's squads were expanded to 26 for the 2022 edition and that has remained for 2026, with increased numbers also allowed in most continental tournaments since. The same has not happened in the women's game, with Wiegman limited to 23 players for the 2023 Women's World Cup and Euro 2025. More information on that front is sure to come as the tournament nears.

There will be one more goalkeeper that Wiegman needs to pick, that much is certain. None of the other options in the player pool have got consistent game time in recent months and that will likely be the difference in the end. It feels like it will be between Khiara Keating and Ellie Roebuck, but Sophie Baggaley has also had call-ups recently when injuries have struck.

When it comes to defenders, because of how versatile so many of the more likely members of this projected 2027 Women's World Cup squad are, it's always hard to gauge what group Wiegman will settle on. Realistically, all the bases in the back line are covered with the six mentioned previously, so it's just about what other qualities or what extra positional depth she wants to have at her disposal.

Niamh Charles, Anouk Denton and Taylor Hinds can all play on the right or the left, with Poppy Pattinson recently emerging as a natural option for that problematic left-back role. Centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy, meanwhile, was part of the squads at Euro 2022, the 2023 Women's World Cup and Euro 2025, and that could work strongly in her favour.

In midfield, Grace Clinton has struggled for game time since a summer move to Manchester City and that is proving detrimental to her England ambitions, whereas club-mate Laura Blindkilde Brown is starring for the Women's Super League leaders but has not yet seen that translate into more opportunities with the Lionesses.

Then there is Freya Godfrey, the 20-year-old forward who has been involved in England's last two camps amid injuries to other strikers. The attacking areas are stacked in this team so it might be that only absentees lead to her inclusion in the squad next summer, but a lot can change between now and then with regards to playing time and form, too.

Total players: 30