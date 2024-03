'It's tougher' – Lioness Alessia Russo learning 'tricks of the trade' from Arsenal legend Kelly Smith as former Man Utd star adapts to new No.9 role Alessia RussoWSLWomen's footballArsenal WomenEngland

Alessia Russo admits adapting to life at Arsenal has been “tougher” than expected, but she is learning “tricks of the trade” from a Gunners legend.